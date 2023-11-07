Urgent clemency appeal to save Casey A. McWorther

The case

Casey McWorther (born 1974) has been incarcerated for 30 years in Holman death row, Alabama. He has been sentenced to death for killing Edward Lee Williams in 1993, just two weeks before his 18th birthday. Alabama courts considered McWorther as then 18 years old, so eligible for the death sentence as an adult, without considering his juvenile age and diminished capacity caused by drug abuse. His two co-defendants, who too were underage at the time of offense, are now serving life without parole after pleading guilty. With his execution date set, Casey McWorther is now sharing more about his life prior to the murder, his life in prison, and his thoughts on his execution. Several recordings of conversations with his Spiritual Advisor, Rev. Dr. Jeff Hood, have been turned into a new book: The Casey McWhorter Tapes, soon available on Amazon. The execution is set by lethal injection. However, the Supreme Court, on the precedent Kenneth Smith’s case, ruled in May 2023 that, if the lethal injection is prevented, executions could be carried out using “nitrogen hypoxia”. Nitrogen has been approved as a method of execution by three states: Alabama, Mississippi, and Oklahoma. Its use as an alternative to lethal injections emerged in 2015 in Oklahoma to address difficulties in sourcing the drugs for lethal injections due to boycotts by international pharmaceutical companies. However, nitrogen is a system that is currently excluded even for animal euthanasia because it is very painful, and it has never been used on humans. Its use in executions would constitute experimentation on humans, which is ethically prohibited. Furthermore, the protocol for the use of nitrogen in executions, recently published by Alabama, reveals, according to many observers, that the state is unaware of the suffering the condemned may endure and risks inflicting cruel and unusual punishment, in violation of the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution.