Urgent Appeal to save Quintin Philippe Jones sentenced to death in Texas

The Story

As early as last November, the State of Texas set an execution date of May 19, 2021. More than 20 years ago, a Tarrant County jury convicted Quintin of the robbery and death of his great aunt, Berthena Bryant. Twenty years have passed since then, and Quintin, now 42, has repented for the crime he committed when he was an angry, drug-addicted young man of 20. Today he is a different person, kind and caring. Mrs. Bryant’s sister and great-grandson – Quintin’s great-aunt and twin brother have long since forgiven him and welcomed his conversion and are now asking the state of Texas not to have to suffer the great pain of his execution.

Please sign and share this petition to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles and Governor Greg Abbott, urging them to grant clemency to Quintin and commute his sentence to life imprisonment. Quinn’s execution would be the first in the State of Texas since July 8, 2020.

We ask those who may make decisions for Quintin’s life to postpone the execution date to reconsider with even greater awareness all existing and urgent reasons for clemency.

In sympathy with the victims and their families for the painful and unjust loss of life, we share the firm conviction that no reparation can be made by putting a human being to death.

There is no justice without life. There is no justice without considering, even in the face of a greater evil, the reasons for mercy. We ask those who can decide for life to stop and carefully consider every possible alternative measure in the name of clemency.