Urgent Appeal to save Ivan Cantu, scheduled to death for february 28, 2024

Ivan Abner Cantu (b. 1973) is a Hispanic inmate on death row in Texas by 2000. He was sentenced to death in 2001 for the November 4, 2000 murders of his cousin James Mosqueda and Amy Kitchen, Mosqueda’s fiancé in Dallas, allegedly in revenge of a failed drug bargain. Ivan has always been mantaining his total innocence: he had no prior criminal record and, even if raised in a difficult social environment, he had been working as laborer and clerical.

During the entire trial, Ivan never had an adequate defense: the state-appointed lawyers did not call any witnesses or experts, they did not present any exculpatory evidence to the judges, nor did they carry out any interview with the prosecution witnesses and experts. Investigators improperly coached the witnesses and the accusation star-witness was later convicted of perjury. No DNA testing on Ivan was ever done. Ivan’s execution is now scheduled again, for the third time.

On 2023 the last stay, after many appeals, also those sent from Sant’Egidio: indipendent investigations in Ivan’s defense have shown that the evidence is incompatible with conviction. On those days, his mother Sylvie: “My heart is breaking… allow him to present his evidence, STOP the execution of my son! You know it’s not right”. But now the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals rejects everything. Ivan has been a friend of Sant’Egidio for nearly 20 years as a faithful and engaging pen pal.

Now that the execution has been set for February 28, 2023, we want to huddle together with Ivan in compassion and firm renunciation of any chain of revenge and violence, and ask that his life be spared.