News
NO JUSTICE WITHOUT LIFE: 13th International Congress of...
The world is making progress in the fight against the death penalty, as demonstrated by…
#NOJUSTICEWITHOUTLIFE: AnneMarie Pieters, an activist...
#nojusticewithoutlife: On March 1st, the 13th International Congress of Ministers of Justice from various…
The death penalty in the world
ZimbabweActive penalty
ZambiaMoratorium
YemenActive penalty
VietnamActive penalty
VenezuelaPunishment abolished
VanuatuPunishment abolished
UzbekistanPunishment abolished
UruguayPunishment abolished
HungaryPunishment abolished
UgandaActive penalty
UkrainePunishment abolished
TuvaluPunishment abolished
TurkmenistanPunishment abolished
TurkeyPunishment abolished
TunisiaMoratorium
Trinidad and TobagoActive penalty
TongaMoratorium
TogoPunishment abolished
Timor-LestePunishment abolished
ThailandActive penalty
TanzaniaMoratorium
TaiwanActive penalty
TajikistanMoratorium
SwitzerlandPunishment abolished
SwedenPunishment abolished
SurinamePunishment abolished
SudanActive penalty
South SudanActive penalty
South AfricaPunishment abolished
United States of AmericaActive penalty
Sri LankaMoratorium
SpainPunishment abolished
SomaliaActive penalty
SloveniaPunishment abolished
SyriaActive penalty
SingaporeActive penalty
Sierra LeonePunishment abolished
SeychellesPunishment abolished
SerbiaPunishment abolished
SenegalPunishment abolished
Sao Tome and PrincipePunishment abolished
San MarinoPunishment abolished
SamoaPunishment abolished
Saint Vincent and the GrenadinesActive penalty
Saint LuciaActive penalty
Saint Kitts and NevisActive penalty
RwandaPunishment abolished
RomaniaPunishment abolished
SlovakiaPunishment abolished
Dominican RepublicPunishment abolished
Democratic Republic of the CongoActive penalty
Repubblica CentrafricanaPunishment abolished
Czech RepublicPunishment abolished
United KingdomPunishment abolished
QatarActive penalty
PortugalPunishment abolished
PolandPunishment abolished
PeruPunishment abolished
ParaguayPunishment abolished
Papua New GuineaMoratorium
PanamaPunishment abolished
PalestineActive penalty
PalauPunishment abolished
PakistanActive penalty
NetherlandsPunishment abolished
OmanActive penalty
New ZealandPunishment abolished
NorwayPunishment abolished
NiuePunishment abolished
NigeriaActive penalty
NigerMoratorium
NicaraguaPunishment abolished
NepalPunishment abolished
NauruPunishment abolished
NamibiaPunishment abolished
MyanmarMoratorium
MozambiquePunishment abolished
MontenegroPunishment abolished
MongoliaPunishment abolished
MonacoPunishment abolished
MoldaviaPunishment abolished
MicronesiaPunishment abolished
MexicoPunishment abolished
MauritiusPunishment abolished
MauritaniaMoratorium
MoroccoMoratorium
MaltaPunishment abolished
MaliMoratorium
MalesiaMoratorium
MaldivesMoratorium
MalawiMoratorium
MadagascarPunishment abolished
North MacedoniaPunishment abolished
LuxembourgPunishment abolished
LithuaniaPunishment abolished
LiechtensteinPunishment abolished
LibyaActive penalty
LiberiaMoratorium
LebanonActive penalty
LatviaPunishment abolished
LesothoMoratorium
LaosMoratorium
KuwaitActive penalty
KiribatiPunishment abolished
KyrgystanPunishment abolished
KenyaMoratorium
KazakhstanPunishment abolished
IsraelPunishment abolished
Solomon IslandsPunishment abolished
Marshall IslandsPunishment abolished
Cook IslandsPunishment abolished
IcelandPunishment abolished
IrelandPunishment abolished
IraqActive penalty
IranActive penalty
IndonesiaActive penalty
HondurasPunishment abolished
HaitiPunishment abolished
GuyanaActive penalty
Guinea EquatorialePunishment abolished
Guinea BissauPunishment abolished
GuineaPunishment abolished
GuatemalaPunishment abolished
GrenadaMoratorium
GreecePunishment abolished
JordanActive penalty
DjiboutiPunishment abolished
JamaicaActive penalty
GhanaMoratorium
GermanyPunishment abolished
GeorgiaPunishment abolished
GambiaActive penalty
GabonPunishment abolished
FrancePunishment abolished
FinlandiaPunishment abolished
PhilippinesPunishment abolished
FijiPunishment abolished
Russian FederationMoratorium
EthiopiaActive penalty
EswatiniMoratorium
EstoniaPunishment abolished
EritreaMoratorium
United Arab EmiratesActive penalty
El SalvadorPunishment abolished
EgyptActive penalty
EcuadorPunishment abolished
DominicaActive penalty
DenmarkPunishment abolished
CubaActive penalty
CroatiaPunishment abolished
Costa RicaPunishment abolished
Ivory CoastPunishment abolished
South KoreaMoratorium
CongoPunishment abolished
ComorosActive penalty
ColombiaPunishment abolished
Vatican CityPunishment abolished
CyprusPunishment abolished
ChinaActive penalty
ChilePunishment abolished
ChadPunishment abolished
Cabo VerdePunishment abolished
CanadaPunishment abolished
CameroonMoratorium
CambodiaPunishment abolished
BurundiPunishment abolished
Burkina FasoPunishment abolished
BulgariaPunishment abolished
Brunei DarussalamMoratorium
BrazilPunishment abolished
BotswanaActive penalty
Bosnia and HerzegovinaPunishment abolished
BoliviaPunishment abolished
BelarusActive penalty
BhutanPunishment abolished
BeninPunishment abolished
BelizeActive penalty
BelgiumPunishment abolished
BarbadosActive penalty
BangladeshActive penalty
BahrainActive penalty
BahamasActive penalty
AzerbaijanPunishment abolished
AustriaPunishment abolished
AustraliaPunishment abolished
ArmeniaPunishment abolished
ArgentinaPunishment abolished
Saudi ArabiaActive penalty
Antigua and BarbudaActive penalty
AngolaPunishment abolished
AndorraPunishment abolished
AlgeriaMoratorium
AlbaniaPunishment abolished
AfghanistanActive penalty
IndiaActive penalty
North KoreaActive penalty
JapanActive penalty
New YorkPunishment abolished
HawaiiPunishment abolished
AlaskaPunishment abolished
WashingtonPunishment abolished
OregonMoratorium
CaliforniaMoratorium
NevadaActive penalty
ArizonaActive penalty
UtahActive penalty
IdahoActive penalty
MontanaActive penalty
WyomingActive penalty
ColoradoMoratorium
New MexicoPunishment abolished
OklahomaActive penalty
KansasActive penalty
NebraskaActive penalty
South DakotaActive penalty
North DakotaPunishment abolished
LouisianaActive penalty
MississipiActive penalty
ArkansasActive penalty
MissouriActive penalty
IowaPunishment abolished
MinnesotaPunishment abolished
WisconsinPunishment abolished
IllinoisPunishment abolished
IndianaActive penalty
KentuckyActive penalty
TennesseActive penalty
AlabamaActive penalty
FloridaActive penalty
GeorgiaActive penalty
South CarolinaActive penalty
North CarolinaActive penalty
MichiganPunishment abolished
OhioActive penalty
West VirginiaPunishment abolished
VirginiaPunishment abolished
DelawarePunishment abolished
MarylandPunishment abolished
PennsylvaniaMoratorium
MainePunishment abolished
Rhode IslandPunishment abolished
ConnecticutPunishment abolished
MassachusettsPunishment abolished
VermontPunishment abolished
New HampshirePunishment abolished
TexasActive penalty
New JerseyPunishment abolished
ItalyPunishment abolished
- Abolished
- There is a moratorium
- Enable