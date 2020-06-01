Scopri di più

NO JUSTICE WITHOUT LIFE: 13th International Congress of...

The world is making progress in the fight against the death penalty, as demonstrated by…

#NOJUSTICEWITHOUTLIFE: AnneMarie Pieters, an activist...

  #nojusticewithoutlife: On March 1st, the 13th International Congress of Ministers of Justice from various…

NO JUSTICE WITHOUT LIFE: 13th International Congress of...

As part of a broad commitment against the death penalty, since 2005 Sant'Egidio has started…
Zimbabwe
Active penalty
Zambia
Moratorium
Yemen
Active penalty
Vietnam
Active penalty
Venezuela
Punishment abolished
Vanuatu
Punishment abolished
Uzbekistan
Punishment abolished
Uruguay
Punishment abolished
Hungary
Punishment abolished
Uganda
Active penalty
Ukraine
Punishment abolished
Tuvalu
Punishment abolished
Turkmenistan
Punishment abolished
Turkey
Punishment abolished
Tunisia
Moratorium
Trinidad and Tobago
Active penalty
Tonga
Moratorium
Togo
Punishment abolished
Timor-Leste
Punishment abolished
Thailand
Active penalty
Tanzania
Moratorium
Taiwan
Active penalty
Tajikistan
Moratorium
Switzerland
Punishment abolished
Sweden
Punishment abolished
Suriname
Punishment abolished
Sudan
Active penalty
South Sudan
Active penalty
South Africa
Punishment abolished
United States of America
Active penalty
Sri Lanka
Moratorium
Spain
Punishment abolished
Somalia
Active penalty
Slovenia
Punishment abolished
Syria
Active penalty
Singapore
Active penalty
Sierra Leone
Punishment abolished
Seychelles
Punishment abolished
Serbia
Punishment abolished
Senegal
Punishment abolished
Sao Tome and Principe
Punishment abolished
San Marino
Punishment abolished
Samoa
Punishment abolished
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Active penalty
Saint Lucia
Active penalty
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Active penalty
Rwanda
Punishment abolished
Romania
Punishment abolished
Slovakia
Punishment abolished
Dominican Republic
Punishment abolished
Democratic Republic of the Congo
Active penalty
Repubblica Centrafricana
Punishment abolished
Czech Republic
Punishment abolished
United Kingdom
Punishment abolished
Qatar
Active penalty
Portugal
Punishment abolished
Poland
Punishment abolished
Peru
Punishment abolished
Paraguay
Punishment abolished
Papua New Guinea
Moratorium
Panama
Punishment abolished
Palestine
Active penalty
Palau
Punishment abolished
Pakistan
Active penalty
Netherlands
Punishment abolished
Oman
Active penalty
New Zealand
Punishment abolished
Norway
Punishment abolished
Niue
Punishment abolished
Nigeria
Active penalty
Niger
Moratorium
Nicaragua
Punishment abolished
Nepal
Punishment abolished
Nauru
Punishment abolished
Namibia
Punishment abolished
Myanmar
Moratorium
Mozambique
Punishment abolished
Montenegro
Punishment abolished
Mongolia
Punishment abolished
Monaco
Punishment abolished
Moldavia
Punishment abolished
Micronesia
Punishment abolished
Mexico
Punishment abolished
Mauritius
Punishment abolished
Mauritania
Moratorium
Morocco
Moratorium
Malta
Punishment abolished
Mali
Moratorium
Malesia
Moratorium
Maldives
Moratorium
Malawi
Moratorium
Madagascar
Punishment abolished
North Macedonia
Punishment abolished
Luxembourg
Punishment abolished
Lithuania
Punishment abolished
Liechtenstein
Punishment abolished
Libya
Active penalty
Liberia
Moratorium
Lebanon
Active penalty
Latvia
Punishment abolished
Lesotho
Moratorium
Laos
Moratorium
Kuwait
Active penalty
Kiribati
Punishment abolished
Kyrgystan
Punishment abolished
Kenya
Moratorium
Kazakhstan
Punishment abolished
Israel
Punishment abolished
Solomon Islands
Punishment abolished
Marshall Islands
Punishment abolished
Cook Islands
Punishment abolished
Iceland
Punishment abolished
Ireland
Punishment abolished
Iraq
Active penalty
Iran
Active penalty
Indonesia
Active penalty
Honduras
Punishment abolished
Haiti
Punishment abolished
Guyana
Active penalty
Guinea Equatoriale
Punishment abolished
Guinea Bissau
Punishment abolished
Guinea
Punishment abolished
Guatemala
Punishment abolished
Grenada
Moratorium
Greece
Punishment abolished
Jordan
Active penalty
Djibouti
Punishment abolished
Jamaica
Active penalty
Ghana
Moratorium
Germany
Punishment abolished
Georgia
Punishment abolished
Gambia
Active penalty
Gabon
Punishment abolished
France
Punishment abolished
Finlandia
Punishment abolished
Philippines
Punishment abolished
Fiji
Punishment abolished
Russian Federation
Moratorium
Ethiopia
Active penalty
Eswatini
Moratorium
Estonia
Punishment abolished
Eritrea
Moratorium
United Arab Emirates
Active penalty
El Salvador
Punishment abolished
Egypt
Active penalty
Ecuador
Punishment abolished
Dominica
Active penalty
Denmark
Punishment abolished
Cuba
Active penalty
Croatia
Punishment abolished
Costa Rica
Punishment abolished
Ivory Coast
Punishment abolished
South Korea
Moratorium
Congo
Punishment abolished
Comoros
Active penalty
Colombia
Punishment abolished
Vatican City
Punishment abolished
Cyprus
Punishment abolished
China
Active penalty
Chile
Punishment abolished
Chad
Punishment abolished
Cabo Verde
Punishment abolished
Canada
Punishment abolished
Cameroon
Moratorium
Cambodia
Punishment abolished
Burundi
Punishment abolished
Burkina Faso
Punishment abolished
Bulgaria
Punishment abolished
Brunei Darussalam
Moratorium
Brazil
Punishment abolished
Botswana
Active penalty
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Punishment abolished
Bolivia
Punishment abolished
Belarus
Active penalty
Bhutan
Punishment abolished
Benin
Punishment abolished
Belize
Active penalty
Belgium
Punishment abolished
Barbados
Active penalty
Bangladesh
Active penalty
Bahrain
Active penalty
Bahamas
Active penalty
Azerbaijan
Punishment abolished
Austria
Punishment abolished
Australia
Punishment abolished
Armenia
Punishment abolished
Argentina
Punishment abolished
Saudi Arabia
Active penalty
Antigua and Barbuda
Active penalty
Angola
Punishment abolished
Andorra
Punishment abolished
Algeria
Moratorium
Albania
Punishment abolished
Afghanistan
Active penalty
India
Active penalty
North Korea
Active penalty
Japan
Active penalty
New York
Punishment abolished
Hawaii
Punishment abolished
Alaska
Punishment abolished
Washington
Punishment abolished
Oregon
Moratorium
California
Moratorium
Nevada
Active penalty
Arizona
Active penalty
Utah
Active penalty
Idaho
Active penalty
Montana
Active penalty
Wyoming
Active penalty
Colorado
Moratorium
New Mexico
Punishment abolished
Oklahoma
Active penalty
Kansas
Active penalty
Nebraska
Active penalty
South Dakota
Active penalty
North Dakota
Punishment abolished
Louisiana
Active penalty
Mississipi
Active penalty
Arkansas
Active penalty
Missouri
Active penalty
Iowa
Punishment abolished
Minnesota
Punishment abolished
Wisconsin
Punishment abolished
Illinois
Punishment abolished
Indiana
Active penalty
Kentucky
Active penalty
Tennesse
Active penalty
Alabama
Active penalty
Florida
Active penalty
Georgia
Active penalty
South Carolina
Active penalty
North Carolina
Active penalty
Michigan
Punishment abolished
Ohio
Active penalty
West Virginia
Punishment abolished
Virginia
Punishment abolished
Delaware
Punishment abolished
Maryland
Punishment abolished
Pennsylvania
Moratorium
Maine
Punishment abolished
Rhode Island
Punishment abolished
Connecticut
Punishment abolished
Massachusetts
Punishment abolished
Vermont
Punishment abolished
New Hampshire
Punishment abolished
Texas
Active penalty
New Jersey
Punishment abolished
Italy
Punishment abolished
  • Abolished
  • There is a moratorium
  • Enable

Appeals