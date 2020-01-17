No Death Penalty - Community of Sant'Egidio > Appeals

Sant’Egidio transforms requests for help from death row, from abolitionist organizations and from convicted friends and relatives into petitions. Appeals sent to the Governors or to various relevant bodies can help get the sentence commuted or the case reviewed. With a signature you can help save a life.

 

 
Urgent Appeal to save Thomas Eugene Creech, sentenced to death in Idaho
28 February 2024
Idaho death row, United States

Sign up
Ivan Cantu
28 February 2024
Huntsville, Texas United States

Sign up
Ramiro Ibarra
04 March 2021
Huntsville (Texas) - United States

Read more
Ruben Gutierrez
16 June 2020
Texas – USA

Read more
Randy Halprin
Date not communicated

Read more
Dexter Johnson
Date not communicated
Texas – USA

Read more
John Hummel
30 June 2021
Huntsville, Texas United States

John Hummel, now 44, has been sentenced to death in Texas. His execution is scheduled for June 30

Read more
Lisa Montgomery, scheduled execution on December 8, 2020
13 January 2021
Terre Haute, IN (Federal Penitentiary) - United States

Read more
Keith Nelson
28 August 2020
Indiana Terre Haute

Read more
Lezmond Mitchell
26 August 2020
Indiana Terre Haute

Read more