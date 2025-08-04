Curtis Windom, born in 1966, has been on death row at Raiford Prison in Florida since 1992, when he was 29 years old. During his adolescence, he struggled with drug addiction and, since childhood, he had exhibited speech and learning disorders, which led him to drop out of school without completing his education. There are still doubts about the quality of the legal defense he received during the trial that sentenced him to death.

A PEN PAL FRIENDSHIP: 27 YEARS OF CORRESPONDENCE



Since 1998, Lorenza has been corresponding with Curtis, a friendship that has now lasted 27 years. In 2010, she personally visited him on death row in Raiford Prison. This relationship is a fundamental source of support for Curtis, who only receives sporadic visits from his sister or daughter every 2-3 years and has no financial support.

MENTAL DISABILITY: A RECOGNITION THAT SAVED HIS LIFE



In 2010, Curtis expressed concern that he had exhausted all legal remedies and was close to execution. However, a lawyer subsequently managed to prove that the execution was incompatible with his mental disability. Thanks to the recognition of his fragile condition, Curtis had not been given an execution date until today. In recent months, however, he had become increasingly anxious about the intensification of executions since the early months of 2025.

RECENT LETTERS: THE FEAR OF RECEIVING AN EXECUTION DATE



In his most recent letter, dated July 18, he writes:

“I want you to know that I am still alive. But I am filled with anguish and fear because they are killing two people a month here…”

Curtis did not imagine that the date would come so soon for him too.

TOGETHER WITH THE COMMUNITY OF SANT’EGIDIO, WE ARE LAUNCHING AN APPEAL TO SAVE HIS LIFE. WE ASK FOR CLEMENCY FOR CURTIS WINDOM AND THAT HIS LIFE BE SPARED .