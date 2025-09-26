We learned with sorrow of the execution of Datchinamurthy David Martin in Singapore. We thank all those who signed the appeal, which unfortunately went unheeded

International appeals to save Datchinamurthy David Martin, a 39-year-old Malaysian citizen, were not heeded, as he was put to death by hanging on Thursday, September 25th in Singapore.

Datchinamurthy had been detained since 2011 in Changi prison after being arrested for drug trafficking, found in possession of approximately 45 grams of heroin. His execution, initially scheduled for 2022, had been repeatedly postponed thanks to legal appeals and international solidarity campaigns.

Datchinamurthy’s family, particularly his sister Rani and his mother, experienced dramatic hours during the final prison visit. The execution took place in the afternoon, delayed by an inexplicable postponement. Singapore’s prison authorities had informed the family of the suspension of the execution scheduled for dawn, only to contact them again a few hours later ordering to proceed immediately and requesting the collection of the body within less than two hours.

In July 2024, Datchinamurthy had written a touching letter to Pope Francis, a testament of hope and faith that today resonates with profound value. The Community of Sant’Egidio launched appeals until the very last moment to the Government of Singapore to suspend the execution, expressing full solidarity with the family.

Over 30 human rights organizations have reiterated the urgency of stopping capital executions in the city-state. Datchinamurthy is the third Malaysian person and the eleventh executed this year. Singapore still maintains more than 40 people on death row.