World Day Against the Death Penalty 2025: Let us resist the logic of death and build a justice that heals

On October 10, 2025, the Community of Sant’Egidio celebrates the World Day Against the Death Penalty, reaffirming its unwavering dedication to the global fight to end capital punishment. In a world marked by ongoing violence, armed conflicts, and devaluation of human life, Sant’Egidio calls for a clear and courageous choice: to embrace a culture of life instead of death.

The Death Penalty Is Not Justice

Currently, there are 61 active conflicts worldwide, reaching a historic high as reported by the United Nations. In such a climate of fear and insecurity, some governments respond with harsh punitive measures. Yet, the death penalty is not a solution. It represents the ultimate failure of justice—one that perpetuates cycles of violence, desensitizes societies, and closes the door to redemption. The dignity of every human being must be respected, even those convicted of serious crimes.

As stated by ministers at the recent International Meeting of Ministers of Justice in Rome, “there is no healing through revenge—only more death added to the death already endured.” Abolishing the death penalty is essential for peace, which can only be built on respect for life.

Progress and Setbacks in the Global Movement

Despite growing support, the road toward abolition faces setbacks. Some countries have expanded the use of the death penalty under claims of national emergency or anti-terrorism legislation. Others have resumed executions after long moratoriums. These represent serious regressions that demand persistent and creative resistance.

In December 2024, the United Nations General Assembly voted in favor of a global moratorium on the death penalty with 130 countries supporting the resolution — the highest international backing ever. This historic milestone must be actively supported by governments, civil society, and citizens worldwide.

Sant’Egidio’s Role: Solidarity and Advocacy

Sant’Egidio’s work continues daily through prison outreach, an international solidarity network supporting death row inmates, and the campaign Cities for Life. More than 2,000 cities worldwide have joined this campaign, affirming the value of every human life and opposing capital punishment.

Upcoming Event: “No Justice Without Life” Congress

On December 1-2, 2025, Sant’Egidio will host the International Meeting of Ministers of Justice, “No Justice Without Life”, in Rome. This gathering will unite policymakers, legal experts, and activists from abolitionist and retentionist countries to strengthen cooperation and explore new pathways toward the universal abolition of the death penalty.

Join the Movement for Life

The death penalty belongs to the past. The future must belong to life, mercy, and justice that heals rather than destroys. Sant’Egidio invites all individuals and communities to join this vital cause, promoting a world where justice and respect for life prevail.