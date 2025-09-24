Fermiamo l’esecuzione di Datchinamurthy, prevista per il 25 settembre a Singapore

In pochi giorni si è decisa la sorte di Datchinamurthy David Martin, cittadino malesiano detenuto dal 2011 nella prigione di Changi a Singapore. Arrestato per traffico di droga, fu trovato in possesso di circa 45 grammi di eroina. Dopo la condanna, aveva più volte ottenuto rinvii e sospensioni grazie a ricorsi legali e a campagne internazionali, ma oggi la sua esecuzione sembra imminente.

Nel luglio 2024 Datchinamurthy aveva scritto una toccante lettera a Papa Francesco, che riportiamo integralmente, e che rimane come testimonianza di speranza e fede. Nessuno poteva immaginare però una decisione tanto rapida sulla sua vita o morte.

La Comunità di Sant’Egidio si appella al Governo di Singapore affinché sospenda l’imminente esecuzione, fissata per domani, il 25 settembre 2025. Questo appello è rivolto a tutti ed esprime vicinanza e solidarietà alla sorella Rani e alla madre, che in queste ore stanno vivendo l’ultima visita in carcere.

Ricordiamo la lunga battaglia di Datchinamurthy: più di vent’anni trascorsi tra carcere e attesa, i tanti appelli che hanno permesso di rimandare l’esecuzione e la sua lettera al Papa, segno della dignità e della forza di un uomo che ha chiesto soltanto di vivere.

July 9th 2024

To His Holiness, Pope Francis,

I am David Martin Datchinamurthy, a death row inmate at Changi Prison in Singapore. I am writing to you with a heart full of hope and a spirit seeking solace in faith. My journey to this point has been marked by deep regret, profound transformation, and an unwavering belief in the redemptive power of Jesus Christ. Your Holiness, I appeal to you with humility and earnest hope, believing in the compassion that you embody as the shepherd of the Catholic Church.

On January 18, 2011, I was arrested for carrying 44 grams of methamphetamine heroin. This job was offered to me by a friend as a means to earn extra money. At the time, I was working as a technician in Singapore, and I was the sole breadwinner for my family, which includes my mother and three sisters. The financial burden was overwhelming, and in my desperation to support my loved ones, I made a grave mistake by accepting this job. My intention was never to harm anyone but to provide for my family during a difficult time. The remorse I feel for my actions is profound, and I seek forgiveness daily through prayer and reflection.

The Singapore government claims that the drugs brought into the country by Malaysian couriers can feed hundreds of drug addicts in a week. This highlights the immense damage and suffering these substances can cause. As a result, the government has justified the imposition of the death sentence on drug couriers, arguing that they bring harm to the people of Singapore. In essence, this policy is akin to “an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth.” However, many Malaysian couriers, including myself, lack knowledge about drugs and are not heroin consumers. We are often unaware of the extent of the damage these drugs can cause. Our intention is not to harm the people of Singapore but merely to deliver a package in exchange for money to alleviate our own hardships.

While it is undeniable that our actions were wrong and deserving of punishment, the severity of the death penalty seems excessively harsh. A sentence of 20 years or life imprisonment would be more just and humane. The death penalty, in this case, is an overkill, punishing not only the crime but also the person who has since repented and transformed. It is my belief that even those who have sinned gravely can find redemption and contribute positively to society if given the chance.

During my 13 years in prison, I have found solace and strength in the teachings of Jesus Christ. I have placed my trust and faith in Him and have been baptized. This spiritual journey has brought about a profound change in my heart and mind. I have immersed myself in the Bible, embracing its teachings and striving to live according to its principles. My intention is to serve Jesus and the people, should I be granted the mercy of a pardon. Each day, I pray and meditate on the scriptures, finding guidance and comfort in the words of our Lord.

If I am spared, I am committed to dedicating my life to serving those who are suffering, following the example set by Jesus. I want to share the enlightenment and peace I have found through my faith, to be a beacon of hope and redemption for others who may be on a similar path of despair and poor choices. I want to be a living testimony to the transformative power of faith and the boundless mercy of God. My desire is to help others see that no matter how far they may have strayed, there is always a path back to righteousness through Jesus.

Your Holiness, the teachings of Jesus emphasize forgiveness, compassion, and redemption. In Matthew 5:7, Jesus said, “Blessed are the merciful, for they will be shown mercy.” In John 8:7, when addressing the woman caught in adultery, He said, “Let any one of you who is without sin be the first to throw a stone at her.” These teachings have deeply resonated with me, guiding my transformation and reinforcing my belief in the power of forgiveness and the possibility of a new beginning. The mercy that Jesus showed to those who were lost and suffering is the mercy I seek in my own life, and it is this mercy that gives me hope.