Bill Pelke: From Violence to Healing

Bill’s story is the story of a common man, in whose life a terrible event sparked a great change for him and for the whole anti-death penalty movement. Earlier in life, Bill had approved of the death sentence for the young woman who had killed his grandmother, but a year later his mind changed radically, bringing him to become one of the major protagonists in the fight against capital punishment in the world.

Paula Cooper, then fifteen years old and struggling with alcohol and drugs, and three friends went to Ruth Pelke’s house in May of 1985. The elderly catechism teacher welcomed them, thinking she might tell them about the Bible. But the girls sought money, and so struck her, killing her, and escaped with $10, leaving Ruth dead on the ground. When the trial ended a year later, Paula, considered the leader of the group, was condemned to death, notwithstanding her young age.

Bill shared, “At the beginning, I thought it was the right decision: nobody should have taken away the angel that was my grandmother, it is right punishment. But on November 2 of the same year, God touched my heart. I realized that my grandmother would never have been able to stand a young woman being killed. I remembered the words of Jesus, “forgive and you will be forgiven.” From there began my fight against the death penalty in the world, beginning precisely from Paula, with whom I began to exchange letters and then met on death row. This was followed by a great movement, when everyone learned that I, Ruth’s grandson, was against the death penalty for the girl.”

Thanks to Bill Pelke’s efforts, through Journey of Hope, a movement of reconciliation between condemned and victims was born.

From Suezanne Bosler, victim’s family member:

“Love and Compassion for ALL Humanity”

Bill Pelke my dear brother, loved his family so much, his friends….

He was my icon, my confidante, my best friend (31 years), my teacher, my advisor, my counselor, my companion, my spiritual leader..

Bill said, ” I want people to remember me in a happy way, I would like everyone to, smile, laugh, dance and party ‘and to especially continue our dp work’… (and as you see in the pic)..he cracked up when I said, and ‘cheers to Bill with a ‘Sunkist’ in your name’…. He continued saying ‘celebrate my life journeys and peaceful vigils, singing, holding hands, traveling to spread the word of teasuring life, forgivness and healing and save lives, … “, I add to that.. Bill is loving, compassionate, unconditional love, no walls up, kind, humble, serene, positive to no end, Abolish Death Penalty Patriarch, simple and kind, generous Human….

Instant acceptance from every country/State he shared his story too. Bill made Everyone feel like his best friend, remember he said “I will accept every invitation to speak” which he did….

Lastly, (as I cry in love and missing Bill) we will celebrate our dear Bills journey in this world by continuing in his name, his message and his Christlike spirit…

He did agree ‘that we were allowed to cry a little or a short time, celebrate and get back to work to abolish the death penalty’

This picture I will cherish of our happy go lucky, loving, Bill Pelke …and continue his work’ Bill Pelke a disciple of Jesus….We all remember and honor Bill in a ‘loving and compassionate’way… He was greeted by Nana, Paula Cooper and more…His earthly body is not alive but, his soul of humanity will be our earth angel and with us forever.

Hugs and love to his dear family, friends and worldwide dp friends and associates…