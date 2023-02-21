NO JUSTICE WITHOUT LIFE: 13th International Congress of Justice Ministers Rome, 1-2 March 2023

As part of a broad commitment against the death penalty, since 2005 Sant’Egidio has started regular meetings of Ministers of Justice from both abolitionist and retentionist countries, in order to create a space for dialogue and discussion between different systems of the exercise of justice, and to foster processes of moratorium and abolition of capital punishment.

Over the years, this method of work has shown remarkable positive aspects, involving an increasing number of countries, European Union authorities, the United Nations and Pope Francis, who has never failed to support this process.

It is also possible to attribute to the Justice Ministers’ Congresses a number of successful events that have advanced the

abolitionist campaign: the signing of the Optional Protocol of Mongolia and its subsequent de jure abolition of the death penalty (2015);

the elimination of the death penalty from Guinea’s penal code (2016); the signing of the UN Protocol on the Death Penalty of the Ivory Coast (2013);

abolition by Burundi (2009), Togo (2009), Gabon (2010), the Central African Republic (2022) and Zambia (2022).

After a suspension caused by the pandemic, the Congress will be held again in presence, on March 1 and 2, 2023, in Rome.

PROGRAM

Wednesday 1st March 2023 Venue: “Nuova aula dei gruppi parlamentari”

Entrance: Via Campo Marzo, 78, 00186, Roma

10.00 Welcome Greetings

Ambassador Denis Knobel , Swiss Confederation Ambassador Anne Eastwood of the Principality of Monaco





10.15 First Session

Chair: Mario Giro,

Senior Advisor of the President of Sant’Egidio

Former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Italy

Mario Marazziti ,

Coordinator, Campaign for the Abolition of the Death Penalty,

Community of Sant’Egidio



Titus Mvalo ,

Minister of Justice, Republic of Malawi



Ronald Ozzy Lamola ,

Minister of Justice and Correctional Services,

Republic of South Africa



Martin O’Malley ,

International Commission Against the Death Penalty (ICDP)



11.30 Coffee Break

12.00 Second Session

Francesco Paolo Sisto

Deputy Minister of Justice, Italy Abdellatif Ouahbi,

Minister of Justice, Kingdom of Morocco



Arnaud Djoubaye Abazene ,

Minister of Justice, Central African Republic



Bibata Nebie Ouédraogo ,

Minister of Justice and Human Rights,

Republic of Burkina Faso



Edward Omar Sharif,

Deputy Minister of Law and Human Rights,

Republic of Indonesia (Online Intervention)



The full program can be found here