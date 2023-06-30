WCADP: Sant’Egidio keeps working for the abolition of the death penalty

During the General Assembly of the World Coalition against the Death Penalty in Nairobi, Kenya, a new Steering Committee was elected, composed of 25 organizations from a total of more than 160 members.

Sant’Egidio, one of the founding members, is pleased to participate again in the Steering Committee. After three terms of two years each, Annemarie Pieters had to step down as Vice President. In her place, Tobias Mueller of Sant’Egidio has now been elected vice president.

In addition, the new executive board consists of the Australian Matthew Goldberg of CPJP as its president, the French Florence Bellivier of FIDH as treasurer and the two further vice presidents Connie Numbi (Uganda) of FHRI and Karen Dumpit Gomez (Philippines) of ADPAN. Thus, the Board is composed of members from four different continents, representing the diverse reality of the World Coalition.

Together with its partners from all over the world, Sant’Egidio will continue to work for a culture of life and the universal abolition of the death penalty.