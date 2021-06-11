Urgent Appeal to save John Hummel. His execution is scheduled for June 30

John Hummel, now 44 has been sentenced to death for ten years for killing his wife, Joy, and his father-in-law, Clyde Bedford.

His execution was rescheduled soon, after having been already stopped on March 18, 2020, because of the risks connected to the coronavirus pandemic. After Quintin Jones’ execution, sadly performed on last May 19, the State of Texas would restart a killing spree, considering this a priority, in the actual moment, and all the health risks already solved for the many people materially involved in the executions.



The decision to kill John Hummel did not consider the many elements of evidence for whatever more clement choice, besides the heinous crime committed.



John Hummel had never had any criminal record or violent behavior before the murder. He had been a United States Marine, honorably discharged from service.

His defenders maintain that many existing issues of inadequate defense and former prosecutor’s conflict of interests have never been solved.



In the subsequent detention, his behavior never gave any sign of the “future dangerousness” asserted by the jury and never documented.



John Hummel from Polunski death row maintains an important network of support and friendship through the mail, also with some friends of the Community of Sant’Egidio.

In closeness to those who cannot cease from suffering after a heinous and unjust crime, we are firmly conscious that no healing could come by putting to death another human being. There is no justice without life. There is no justice without considering, in the face of the greatest evil, the reasons of mercy.

